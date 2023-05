New Suit

Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, sued ICC Handels Gmbh Thursday in New York Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of the parties. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03767, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Icc Handels Gmbh.

Insurance

May 05, 2023, 11:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

defendants

Icc Handels Gmbh

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute