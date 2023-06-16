New Suit

Travelers Property and Casualty Co. of America filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against H&L Contracting LLC in New York Eastern District Court on Friday. The complaint, seeking a declaration that Travelers have no duty to indemnify a November 2020 incident involving a damaged underwater cable, was brought by Lennon, Murphy & Lennon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04482, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. H&L Contracting LLC.

Insurance

June 16, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

Lennon Murphy & Lennon LLC

defendants

H&L Contracting, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute