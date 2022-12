New Suit

Travelers sued Mark Hayashi and Schlumberger Technology Corporation Monday in North Dakota District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Meagher & Geer, seeks a declaration that Travelers has no duty to provide underinsured motorist coverage under a commercial auto policy. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00210, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Hayashi et al.

Insurance

December 12, 2022, 7:57 PM