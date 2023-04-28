New Suit

Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America sued Gibson & Cushman Contracting and H&L Contracting Friday in New York Eastern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Lennon Murphy & Phillips, seeks a declaration of the plaintiff’s responsibilities to compensate the defendants in an underlying workplace injury dispute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03214, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Gibson & Cushman Contracting LLC et al.

Insurance

April 28, 2023, 3:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

Plaintiffs

Lennon Murphy & Lennon LLC

defendants

Gibson & Cushman Contracting LLC

H&L Contracting, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute