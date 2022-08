Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Smith Cochran & Dickerson on Wednesday removed a complaint for declaratory relief against Gemini Insurance to Washington Western District Court. The suit, arising from an underlying dispute involving the maintenance of a food freezer, was filed by Lether Law Group on behalf of Travelers as assignee of Precision Industrial Contractors. The case is 2:22-cv-01114, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Gemini Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 10, 2022, 2:32 PM