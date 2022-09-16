New Suit - Contract

Transportation and logistics companies C.H. Robinson Worldwide, AIT Worldwide and Expeditors International of Washington were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Gibson Robb & Lindh on behalf of Travelers Insurance, brings subrogation claims in connection with lost cargo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07943, Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America v. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

