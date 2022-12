New Suit - Contract

Expeditors Intl. of Washington was sued Friday in Washington Western District Court over alleged cargo damage. The case, brought by Goehler & Associates on behalf of Travelers, concerns a shipment of hardwood floor finish. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01713, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Insurance

December 02, 2022, 6:49 PM