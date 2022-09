New Suit

Travelers filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against logistics company Dayton Freight Lines on Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Thompson Brody & Kaplan, brings subrogation claims over cargo which was allegedly damaged during transit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01550, Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America v. Dayton Freight Lines Inc. et al.

Insurance

September 01, 2022, 6:44 PM