New Suit - Insurance

Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America sued Castmat Transport LLC and other defendants Wednesday in Louisiana Western District Court for damages arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court case was brought by Maricle & Associates. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00920, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Castmat Transport, LLC et al.

Insurance

July 12, 2023, 4:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

Plaintiffs

Maricle & Assoc

defendants

Castmat Transport, LLC

Felix Javier Castro Figueroa

Juan Enrique Mesa Diaz

Martha A. Matute Martinez

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision