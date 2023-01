New Suit - Contract

Travelers sued ASF Global Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court over a maritime contract dispute. The court action, claiming loss of cargo, was filed by attorney W. Sean O'Neil. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00275, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. Asf Global, LLC.

Insurance

January 25, 2023, 5:59 PM