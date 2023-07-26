New Suit - Declaratory Judgment

Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against All America Insurance Co. on Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The court case, brought by Dodson & Associates, seeks to declare that All America has a duty to defend non-party Whiting-Turner Contracting Company in an underlying tort action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00139, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America v. All America Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 26, 2023, 7:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Dodson & Associates

defendants

All America Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute