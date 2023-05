New Suit - Contract

Travelers, National Union Fire Insurance and Trader Joe's filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against MSC Mediterranean Shipping on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly damaged shipment of frozen food products, was filed by Hill Rivkins. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03971, Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America et al. v. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. S.A.

Insurance

May 12, 2023, 7:52 PM

Plaintiffs

National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA

Trader Joe's Company

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

Plaintiffs

Hill Rivkins LLP

defendants

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute