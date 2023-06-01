Travelers and St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against HPS Mechanical and the California State University Board of Trustees on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Usery & Associates, seeks a declaration that the plaintiffs have no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction defect lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01018, Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America et al. v. HPS Mechanical Inc. et al.
Insurance
June 01, 2023, 8:36 PM