New Suit

Travelers and St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against HPS Mechanical and the California State University Board of Trustees on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Usery & Associates, seeks a declaration that the plaintiffs have no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction defect lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01018, Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America et al. v. HPS Mechanical Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 01, 2023, 8:36 PM

Plaintiffs

St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

Usery & Associates

defendants

Hps Mechanical, Inc.

The Board of Trustees of the California State University

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute