New Suit - Product Liability

Colony Tire Corp. and Magic Tilt Trailers were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of James W. Kehoe III on behalf of Travelers, brings subrogation claims over property damage allegedly caused by a defective trailer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00144, Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America v. Colony Tire Corp. et al.

Insurance

February 08, 2023, 6:13 PM