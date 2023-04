New Suit

Wilson Elser filed a complaint for declaratory relief Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Travelers. The complaint asserts no duty to indemnify I-15 Logistics in connection with underlying litigation alleging extensive fire damage to residential properties. The suit also names CapRock Acquisitions. The case is 8:23-cv-00669, Travelers Property Casualty Company of America, a Connecticut corporation v. Caprock Acquisitions, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company et al.

Insurance

April 18, 2023, 3:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America, a Connecticut corporation

Plaintiffs

Wilson Elser

defendants

Caprock Acquisitions, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company

I-15 Logistics, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute