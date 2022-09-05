Who Got The Work

Lacey U. Conn of Thomas Thomas & Hafer has entered an appearance for VSB Community Builders LLC in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, which brings subrogation claims based on a fire allegedly caused by a poorly-installed HVAC system, was filed July 22 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Carluzzo, Rochkind & Smith on behalf of Travelers, a New York-based insurance company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rossie D. Alston Jr., is 1:22-cv-00833, Travelers Personal Insurance Company v. Vsb Community Builders, LLC et al.

Insurance

September 05, 2022, 7:03 AM