New Suit

Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, sued Dianna Rathbun and Marvin Rathbun Thursday in Arkansas Eastern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull, seeks a judgment that the defendants had no insurance coverage at the time of a fire. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-01040, Travelers Personal Insurance Company v. Rathbun et al.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 4:12 PM