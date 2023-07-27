New Suit - Insurance

Travelers filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the estate of Sergeant Bobby Swartz, Benjamin Plank and other defendants on Thursday in Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, brought by Pierce Couch Hendrickson Baysinger & Green, seeks a declaration that Travelers has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit against Plank, who shot and killed Swartz while the deputy was attempting to serve him in connection with a court-ordered eviction. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00661, Travelers Personal Insurance Co. v. Brunette et al.

July 27, 2023, 8:13 PM

Travelers Personal Insurance Company

Pierce Couch Hendrickson Baysinger & Green-Tulsa

Pierce Couch Hendrickson Baysinger & Green

Austin Swartz

Benjamin Plank

Mark Johns

Nancy Brunette

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute