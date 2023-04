News From Law.com

A class action suit in Camden, New Jersey, federal court claims that The Travelers Companies and subsidiary St. Paul Protective Insurance are shortchanging New Jersey policyholders who bring personal injury protection claims. When policyholders bring claims under their PIP coverage with Travelers and St. Paul, the amount of coverage is reduced by the deductible, typically $500, and the co-payment, which varies, the suit claims.

April 28, 2023, 1:43 PM

