Travelers Insurance Co. Wants No Part of This Murder-Conspir...

An insurance company filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court seeking a declaration it has no duty to defend the insured in a wrongful-death lawsuit, which accuses the defendant of conspiring to murder his wife. But the move could prove risky. Spotted on Law.com Radar: The Automobile Insurance Company of Hartford, Connecticut, referred to as Travelers in the complaint, is a Connecticut corporation, while the defendant, David Schlachet is a New York resident.

July 28, 2023, 3:25 PM

