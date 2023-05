New Suit

Travelers filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff, names Econo Lodge and Ambaji Inc. in connection with hail damage claims. The case is 3:23-cv-00451, Travelers Indemnity Company of America v. Ambaji, Inc.

Insurance

May 05, 2023, 7:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Travelers Indemnity Company of America

Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff PC

defendants

Ambaji, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute