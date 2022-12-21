New Suit

Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers filed complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Travelers Excess and Surplus Lines Company. The suit, against Meredith Blackley and Phil Merritt Jr., seeks to declare that Travelers has no duty to defend or indemnify Merritt in an underlying personal injury action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05010, Travelers Excess and Surplus Lines Company v. Merritt et al.

Insurance

December 21, 2022, 4:37 AM