Travelers Insurance filed a negligence lawsuit against S & A Electrical on Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, filed by attorney George E. Copple, brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by negligent electrical wiring. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00717, Travelers Excess and Surplus Lines Co. et al. v. S & A Electrical LLC.

September 15, 2022, 7:05 PM