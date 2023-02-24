New Suit

Travelers Casualty Insurance Co. of America sued the Kenmore Club Condominium Association and other defendants Friday in Illinois Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Karbal, Cohen, Economou, Silk & Dunne, seeks a declaration that Travelers has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01154, Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America v. Westward Management Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 24, 2023, 5:03 PM