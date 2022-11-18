New Suit

Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, sued Landmark American Insurance Friday in New York Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Usery & Associates, seeks a declaration that Landmark is obligated to defend and indemnify a third party in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09838, Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America v. Landmark American Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 18, 2022, 11:52 AM