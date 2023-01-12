New Suit

Travelers filed a complaint for declaratory relief Thursday in California Central District. The lawsuit, brought by Usery & Associates against Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance, stems from a commercial general liability coverage dispute involving 7-Eleven, RD Builders and other third parties. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00231, Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America v. Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 12, 2023, 8:08 PM