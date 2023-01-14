New Suit

Costco Wholesale and BlizzardBusters Snowplowing Corp. were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court. The court case, filed by Usery & Associates on behalf of Travelers, seeks a declaration that Travelers has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying slip-and-fall lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-00317, Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America v. Blizzard Busters Snowplowing Corp. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 14, 2023, 7:19 AM