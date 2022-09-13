New Suit

Travelers sued Aretina Papagiannopoulous as trustee of the John Galanis Realty Revocable Trust and the Eva Galanis Revocable Trust Tuesday in Maryland District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by the Law Offices of Joseph M. Jagielski, seeks a declaration of the parties’ rights and obligations under a commercial general liability policy. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02314, Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America v. Aretina Papagiannopoulous as trustee of the John Galanis Realty Revocable Trust and the Eva Galanis Revocable Trust.

Insurance

September 13, 2022, 10:43 AM