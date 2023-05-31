New Suit

Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America sued Stockberger Trucking Co. Inc. Wednesday in Indiana Northern District Court. The court action, filed by in-house counsel and deLuca Levine, contends that the defendant was negligent in failing to protect its computer system from bad actors who defrauded Travelers' subrogee of more than $133,125. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00179, Travelers Casualty And Surety Company Of America v. Stockberger Trucking Co., Inc.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 12:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Travelers Casualty And Surety Company Of America

defendants

Stockberger Trucking Co., Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct