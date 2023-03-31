Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America sued ACJ Rental Co., Forest Oaks Development and other defendants Friday in Arkansas Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court case, filed by Manier & Herod, seeks a declaration that the defendants have a duty to indemnify Travelers for over $3 million in losses incurred as a result of the furnishing of bonds. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00309, Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America v. S&J Construction Company Inc et al
Insurance
March 31, 2023, 4:00 PM