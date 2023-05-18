New Suit

Travelers filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Schindler Law Group, attorney Thomas K. Schindler and other defendants on Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit arises from a divorce proceeding in which Schindler helped his client sell a family home for $1 million and disbursed the proceeds among various entities; Travelers seeks a declaration that it has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying civil suit against Schindler, who pled guilty to theft and is currently in prison. The suit was brought by Aronberg Goldgehn Davis & Garmisa. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01897, Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America v. Schindler Law Group LLC et al.

Insurance

May 18, 2023, 4:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Travelers Casualty And Surety Company Of America

Plaintiffs

Usery & Associates

defendants

Daneen Lowry

Joanne Drust

Schindler Law Group, LLC

Thomas Kevin Schindler

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute