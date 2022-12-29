New Suit - Contract

Travelers filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against former elected officials for Pelahatchie, Mississippi, including Knox Ross Jr., Frank Boyd, Megan Hall, Michael Adams, Jerry Norwood, Margie Warren, James Ray Harrell and Edward Jones on Thursday in Mississippi District Court. The suit seeks indemnification for amounts paid to resolve claims that the defendants misappropriated money from the Pelahatchie Drug Seizure Fund. The complaint was filed by Manier & Herod. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00747, Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America v. Ross et al.

Insurance

December 29, 2022, 4:53 PM