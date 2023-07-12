New Suit - Fraudulent Transfer

Travelers as subrogee of Goldthwaite Bancshares d/b/a MCBank filed a lawsuit alleging fraudulent transfer Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Clark Hill, accuses Sandra A. Ratliff of wiring $977,000 to her Coinbase cryptocurrency account after finding that $1 million had been mistakenly deposited to her bank account. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00039, Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America v. Ratliff.

Insurance

July 12, 2023, 6:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America

Plaintiffs

Clark Hill

defendants

Sandra A. Ratliff

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct