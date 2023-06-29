Travelers filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Maple Manager LLC, Pope Holdings LLC and other defendants on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Aronberg Goldgehn, seeks a declaration that Travelers has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in two underlying shareholder lawsuits arising from the operation of the restaurant 'Maple & Ash.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04207, Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America v. Maple Manager LLC et al.
Insurance
June 29, 2023, 7:07 PM