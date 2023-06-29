New Suit

Travelers filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Maple Manager LLC, Pope Holdings LLC and other defendants on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Aronberg Goldgehn, seeks a declaration that Travelers has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in two underlying shareholder lawsuits arising from the operation of the restaurant 'Maple & Ash.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04207, Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America v. Maple Manager LLC et al.

Insurance

June 29, 2023, 7:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America

Plaintiffs

Aronberg Goldgehn

defendants

Brent Mack

Cheryl Farago

Chicago Knight Life, LLC

Christopher Cowan

Dylan Bates

Jason Hafner

Jerald Lasky

John Orsini

Maple Manager, LLC

Mayer Living Trust

Michael Young

Phillip-Hamilton Investments, LLC

Pope Holdings, LLC

Ryan Anetsberger

William Farago, Jr.

William Glickauf

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute