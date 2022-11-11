New Suit

Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, sued Mitchell Kendall and other defendants Friday in Florida Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Kaufman Dolowich Voluck, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of Travelers in an underlying liability lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23713, Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America v. Kendall et al.

Insurance

November 11, 2022, 6:56 PM