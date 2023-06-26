New Suit - Contract

Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America filed a complaint for declaratory judgment in Virginia Eastern District Court on Monday. The complaint accuses Heriberto Gomez, Josue Guzman and other defendants of failing to provide requested collateral in accordance with an executed indemnity agreement. Travelers is represented by Watt, Tieder, Hoffar & Fitzgerald. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00820, Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America v. JAG Contractors Inc.

June 26, 2023, 5:18 PM

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America

