First Missouri Terminals d/b/a Agri-Trans was hit with a negligence lawsuit on Monday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by deLuca Levine and the Law Office of Stephen H. Larson on behalf of Travelers, pursues subrogation claims on behalf of Agri-Trans' business partner Buckeye International, which allegedly paid invoices to cybercriminals who hacked an Agri-Trans email account and engaged in a spoofing campaign. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00483, Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America v. First Missouri Terminals Inc.

April 17, 2023, 4:15 PM

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America

Law Office Of Stephen H Larson

First Missouri Terminals, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct