New Suit - Contract

Popular Inc. d/b/a Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and other defendants were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Virgin Islands District Court. The lawsuit, brought by the Law Offices of John K. Dema on behalf of Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America, seeks to declare that Travelers holds no obligations for performance bonds that were issued in connection with a redevelopment project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00009, Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America v. Donoe Redevelopment Partners, LLC et al.

Insurance

February 24, 2023, 8:54 AM