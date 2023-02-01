New Suit

Armstrong Teasdale filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Missouri Western District Court on behalf of Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America. The suit seeks to declare that Travelers has no duty to defend or indemnify Custom Complete Automotive Inc. in an underlying employment discrimination lawsuit brought by Melinda Westhoelter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04020, Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America, a Connecticut Corporation v. Westhoelter et al.

Insurance

February 01, 2023, 7:16 AM