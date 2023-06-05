New Suit - Contract

Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America sued Allied Property & Casualty Insurance Co and Medic Air Systems Inc. Monday in Florida Middle District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, filed by Paskert Divers Thompson, seeks to recover almost $600,000 that the defendants allegedly owe the plaintiff from breaching a construction contract for a project for which Travelers issued a performance bond. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01255, Travelers Casualty & Surety Company of America v. Medic Air Systems, Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 05, 2023, 5:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Travelers Casualty & Surety Company of America

Plaintiffs

Paskert Divers Thompson

defendants

Allied Property & Casualty Insurance Company

Medic Air Systems, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract