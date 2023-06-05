Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America sued Allied Property & Casualty Insurance Co and Medic Air Systems Inc. Monday in Florida Middle District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, filed by Paskert Divers Thompson, seeks to recover almost $600,000 that the defendants allegedly owe the plaintiff from breaching a construction contract for a project for which Travelers issued a performance bond. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01255, Travelers Casualty & Surety Company of America v. Medic Air Systems, Inc. et al.
Insurance
June 05, 2023, 5:50 PM