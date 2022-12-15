New Suit - Contract

Travelers filed a complaint for exoneration of surety Thursday in Alabama Southern District Court in connection with a dispute over a $6.7 million contract for a sewer service rehabilitation project. The suit accuses Hughes Plumbing & Utility Contractors of failing to provide financial records in support of its underlying indemnity claims stemming from a dispute with the third party contractor. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00493, Travelers Casualty & Surety Company of America v. Hughes Plumbing & Utility Contractors, Inc. et al.

Insurance

December 15, 2022, 3:46 PM