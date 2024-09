News From Law.com

Travel-booking tech giant Sabre Corp. has pushed out its chief legal officer after 16 months—after doing the same with her predecessor after just seven months. Southlake, Texas-based Sabre disclosed in a regulatory filing Thursday that Chief Legal Officer Ann Bruder is out and will be succeeded by Rochelle Boas, who will be Sabre's fourth legal chief since 2021.

Technology

September 05, 2024, 4:11 PM