Who Got The Work

Janet D. Chafin and Blake T. Dietrich of Jackson Walker have entered appearances for Global Travel Destinations, SHRG IP Holding and Sharing Services Global Corporation in a pending trademark lawsuit. The case, filed Sept. 9 in Montana District Court on behalf of HappiTravel and Travel Gig, accuses the defendants of infringing the plaintiffs' 'HappiTravel' and 'Be Happy. Travel' trademarks. Dorsey & Whitney also represents the defendants. The case is 9:22-cv-00146, Travel Gig, LLC et al v. Sharing Services Global Corporation et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 22, 2022, 12:23 PM