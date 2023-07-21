Travco Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court against nearly 30 defendants who were injured or killed during a Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park in 2022. The suit, filed by Plunkett Cooney, seeks a declaration that Travco has no duty to defend or indemnify the shooter under a homeowners' policy in multiple underlying lawsuits filed on behalf of the victims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04731, Travco Insurance Co. v. Crimo et al.
Insurance
July 21, 2023, 4:32 PM