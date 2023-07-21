New Suit - Insurance

Travco Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court against nearly 30 defendants who were injured or killed during a Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park in 2022. The suit, filed by Plunkett Cooney, seeks a declaration that Travco has no duty to defend or indemnify the shooter under a homeowners' policy in multiple underlying lawsuits filed on behalf of the victims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04731, Travco Insurance Co. v. Crimo et al.

Insurance

July 21, 2023, 4:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Travco Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Plunkett Cooney

defendants

Alejo Toledo

Amelia Tenorio

Antonio Melgar

Bruce Sundheim

Christine Zeifert

Deborah Samuels

Elizabeth Turnipseed

Elliot Samuels

Gabriella Vergara

Jason Roberts

Jeffrey Bennett

Jonathan Straus

Josefina Toledo

Joshua Chupack

Kelly Roberts

Lauren Bennett

Lizet Montez

Lorena Rebollar Sedano

Michael Bennett

Michael Zeifert

Mirna Rodriguez

Oscar Sanchez

Peter Straus

Petra Toledo

Ricardo Toledo

Robert Crimo, III

Robert Crimo, Jr.

Sylvia Vergara

Terrie Bennett

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute