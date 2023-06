Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Tucker Ellis on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against AND Agency LLC d/b/a ANDX, Darren R. Tait and other defendants to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid annuity benefits, was filed by Fox & Fox and the Voelker Litigation Group on behalf of former COO David Ulrich Traut. The case is 1:23-cv-03882, Traut v. AND Agency LLC et al.

Illinois

June 20, 2023, 4:24 PM

Plaintiffs

David U. Traut

defendants

Adam T. Kamieniak

And Agency, LLC

Darren R. Tait

Johann Ho

Karen Bell

defendant counsels

Tucker Ellis

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract