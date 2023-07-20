New Suit

The Republic of Venezuela was sued by entrepreneur Fernando Fraiz Trapote and his wife Maria Clara Vallejo Tascon on Thursday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by Reed Smith, is part of a longstanding legal dispute challenging Venezuela's nationalization of certain sectors and expropriation of private property. According to the complaint, Venezuela has targeted the plaintiff's holdings and investments across several industries including telecommunications, broadcasting and real estate. The case is 1:23-cv-02118, Trapote et al. v. Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

District Of Columbia

July 20, 2023, 6:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Fernando Fraiz Trapote

Maria Clara Vallejo Tascon

Reed Smith

defendants

Bolivarian Republic Of Venezuela

