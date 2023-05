Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Omni Financial of Nevada to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Metcalfe & Atkinson on behalf of an attorney who formerly served as in-house counsel for Omni who claims gender pay disparity amid a sexist work environment. The case is 6:23-cv-01960, Trantham v. Omni Financial of Nevada Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

May 11, 2023, 3:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Tara Trantham

Plaintiffs

Metcalfe And Atkinson LLC

defendants

Omni Financial of Nevada Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA