New Suit - Contract

Volvo and Mack Trucks Inc. were hit with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit on Friday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Whiteford Taylor & Preston and the Law Offices of Charles H. Camp on behalf of Transportes Penon Blanco Sapi De C.V. Gerardo Angel Tamez Tamez, accuses the defendants of delivering defective trucks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00176, Transportes Penon Blanco Sapi De C.V. et al. v. Volvo Group North America LLC et al.