Veteran automotive industry lawyer Joanna Totsky has found the grass is greener at lawnmower-maker Toro Co., which she'll join this month as vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Totsky is joining Bloomington, Minnesota-based Toro from the Northville, Michigan-based auto components manufacturer Cooper-Standard Holdings. She joined the company as deputy general counsel in 2016 and became legal chief three years later.

June 09, 2023, 10:44 AM

