Adam P. KohSweeney, Robert Siegel and Jason Zarrow from O'Melveny & Myers and Micah Dawson and Jeffrey H. McClelland of Fisher & Phillips have stepped in as defense counsel to Southwest Airlines in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment law breaches. The suit, filed June 2 in Colorado District Court by Milstein Turner and Towards Justice, accuses the airline of penalizing workers who utilize paid sick leave under the Colorado Healthy Families and Workplaces Act. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty, is 1:23-cv-01403, Transport Workers Union of America, AFL CIO, Local 556 v. Southwest Airlines Co.

